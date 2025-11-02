Donaire in Cebu to train anew for world title

Nonito Donaire, Jr. trains at Omega Boxing Gym in 2023. | Photo from Omega Boxing Gym

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former four-division world boxing champion Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. has arrived in Cebu to kick off training for another shot at a world title.

Donaire landed at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on Nov. 1 with his wife Rachel and their two sons. They were welcomed by officials of the Omega Boxing Gym, where the 43-year-old legend will train ahead of the match.

This marks Donaire’s return to the Mandaue City-based gym owned by International Pharmaceuticals Inc. He previously trained there in 2023 for his WBC world bantamweight title clash against Alexandro Santiago.

Donaire is once again chasing history with a championship bout in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 17. He is set to face Japan’s Seiya Tsutsumi.

If Donaire wins, he would become the third-oldest boxer ever to capture a world championship.

Tsutsumi, 29, had retained the belt following a draw with Daigo Higa in February but later took time off to recover. He remains unbeaten in 12 fights with three draws and eight knockouts.

Donaire, on the other hand, brings with him an illustrious record of 43 wins, eight losses, and 28 knockouts, along with nine world titles across four weight divisions.

Tsutsumi was designated WBA champion “in recess” after winning the title in October last year.

In Tsutsumi’s absence, American Antonio Vargas captured the WBA interim belt with a technical knockout win over Winston Guerrero on Dec. 24.

Vargas was later elevated to full champion status as Tsutsumi remained inactive.

The WBA had initially scheduled a Vargas-Tsutsumi title showdown, but Vargas withdrew to mourn the passing of his mother—opening the door for Donaire to step in as a replacement challenger.

