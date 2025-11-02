Quake-weary northern Cebu braces for Tino’s wrath

Position of tropical storm Tino. | Photo from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Areas in northern Cebu are now bracing for the onslaught of Tropical Storm Tino (Kalmaegi), barely a month after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake left a trail of destruction there.

Disaster and rescue units in the north have started preparations, which include round-the-clock weather monitoring and the placing of rescue personnel and equipment on standby.

The Cebu Provincial Government has also activated its special disaster plan to lend assistance to the 11 quake-affected local governments now preparing for Tino’s wrath.

These communities face compounded risks from the approaching storm, including flooding, landslides, debris flow, and possible structural collapse in damaged areas, the Capitol added.

Storm signal

As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, the state weather bureau has hoisted Wind Signal No. 1 over Eastern Samar and Dinagat Islands, with Central Visayas possibly following within the day.

The tropical storm was last spotted 955 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. It packs winds with a strength of up to 85 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness reaching up to 105 kph.

According to the Mactan station of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), Tino will directly affect Cebu.

Latest forecasts on Sunday showed that the tropical storm will not only bring strong gusts of wind but also intense rains in the entire Central Visayas area beginning Monday, November 3.

Rainfall volume is expected to range between 100 to 200 millimeters (mm), which can already cause significant flooding and trigger landslides, Pagasa said.

Additionally, the possibility for Tino to further intensify into a typhoon before making landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions this Monday has not been ruled out yet.

Class suspensions, LGU Preparations

With Tropical Storm Tino approaching, several local governments in Cebu have suspended in-person classes for Monday, November 3.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, class suspensions were declared in the municipalities of Liloan, Alcantara, Alegria, Asturias, Badian, Malabuyoc, and Lapu-Lapu City.

In the quake-affected northern areas, the Cebu Provincial Government will reactivate its Emergency Operations Center on Monday.

Search, rescue, and rapid damage assessment teams will be placed on standby, while local disaster offices have been directed to assess vulnerabilities in tent cities, prepare evacuation centers, and pre-position response teams.

Provincial departments and security units will also mobilize personnel and equipment for road clearing, medical assistance, logistics, and law enforcement operations.

Local governments in the north have begun implementing their own preparedness measures.

In Bogo City, additional personnel have been dispatched to assist families still staying in tent cities.

In San Remigio, officials are identifying and preparing alternative evacuation sites since some centers remain unsafe for use following the September 30 earthquake.

Disaster response teams in Medellin, Tabogon, Daanbantayan, and the three towns of Bantayan Island—Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos—have likewise convened as they brace for Tino’s impact. /with reports from Airam Limatog

