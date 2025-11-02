Tino: Signal No. 1 up in some areas as tropical storm inside PAR

(DOST-PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical storm with international name Kalmaegi has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was given the local name Tino, the country’s 20th tropical cyclone this year.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tino was located 955 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, moving westward at 30 kph with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was hoisted over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and Surigao and Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA said minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under TCWS No. 1.

It also said the surge of the northeast monsoon (amihan) coinciding with Tino’s passage will also bring strong to gale-force gusts over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portion of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Lubang Islands, Marinduque, Calaguas Islands and Caluya Islands on Sunday.

Tino will move generally westward over the next three days and make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands late evening of Monday or early Tuesday morning.

“Afterwards, Tino will traverse Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning or afternoon,” the weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category within the next 24 hours.

“The possibility of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data. While the passage over the country will trigger a slight weakening, Tino is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over the country,” PAGASA said.

Gale warning may be raised over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region Sunday night or Monday morning in anticipation of very rough sea conditions or worse, it added.

PAGASA also advised the public and concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” it added. (PNA)

