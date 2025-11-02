Walay klase: Cebu locales suspend classes due to ‘Tino’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Several Local Government Units (LGUs) across Cebu Province have suspended face-to-face classes in preparation for the tropical cyclone “Tino.”

As of 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2025, the following LGUs have suspended classes at all levels beginning Nov. 3:

READ: TINO: Live updates

1st District:

Minglanilla

San Fernando

Naga City

Sibonga

Carcar City

Talisay City

2nd District:

Argao

Dalaguete

3rd District:

Asturias

Barili

4th District:

Tabogon

5th District

Carmen

Compostela

Liloan

San Francisco

Poro

Danao City

6th District:

Consolacion

Cordova

7th District:

Alcantara

Alegria

Badian

Dumanjug

Ginatilan

Malabuyoc

Ronda

Other Cities:

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

READ: Heavy rains expected in Cebu, ‘low chance’ for super typhoon — PAGASA

‘Tino’ to bring torrential rains to Cebu

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) has turned into a severe tropical storm as of 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Torrential rains over Central Visayas will begin Monday, with rain volume expected to be between 100 and 200 millimeters, the state weather bureau said.

“Tino” is forecast to make its initial landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga region on Nov. 4, before crossing Central Visayas and hitting either northern or central Cebu.

READ: Tino: Cebu to hoist storm signals as early as Sunday

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP