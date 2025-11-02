Walay klase: Cebu locales suspend classes due to ‘Tino’

cdn mobile

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Several Local Government Units (LGUs) across Cebu Province have suspended face-to-face classes in preparation for the tropical cyclone “Tino.”

As of 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2025, the following LGUs have suspended classes at all levels beginning Nov. 3:

1st District:

  • Minglanilla
  • San Fernando
  • Naga City
  • Sibonga
  • Carcar City
  • Talisay City

2nd District:

  • Argao
  • Dalaguete

3rd District:

  • Asturias
  • Barili

4th District:

  • Tabogon

5th District

  • Carmen
  • Compostela
  • Liloan
  • San Francisco
  • Poro
  • Danao City

6th District:

  • Consolacion
  • Cordova

7th District:

  • Alcantara
  • Alegria
  • Badian
  • Dumanjug
  • Ginatilan
  • Malabuyoc
  • Ronda

Other Cities:

  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City

‘Tino’ to bring torrential rains to Cebu

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) has turned into a severe tropical storm as of 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Torrential rains over Central Visayas will begin Monday, with rain volume expected to be between 100 and 200 millimeters, the state weather bureau said.

“Tino” is forecast to make its initial landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga region on Nov. 4, before crossing Central Visayas and hitting either northern or central Cebu.

