Walay klase: Cebu locales suspend classes due to ‘Tino’
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Several Local Government Units (LGUs) across Cebu Province have suspended face-to-face classes in preparation for the tropical cyclone “Tino.”
As of 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2025, the following LGUs have suspended classes at all levels beginning Nov. 3:
1st District:
- Minglanilla
- San Fernando
- Naga City
- Sibonga
- Carcar City
- Talisay City
2nd District:
- Argao
- Dalaguete
3rd District:
- Asturias
- Barili
4th District:
- Tabogon
5th District
- Carmen
- Compostela
- Liloan
- San Francisco
- Poro
- Danao City
6th District:
- Consolacion
- Cordova
7th District:
- Alcantara
- Alegria
- Badian
- Dumanjug
- Ginatilan
- Malabuyoc
- Ronda
Other Cities:
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
‘Tino’ to bring torrential rains to Cebu
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported that “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi) has turned into a severe tropical storm as of 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Torrential rains over Central Visayas will begin Monday, with rain volume expected to be between 100 and 200 millimeters, the state weather bureau said.
“Tino” is forecast to make its initial landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga region on Nov. 4, before crossing Central Visayas and hitting either northern or central Cebu.
