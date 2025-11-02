Red alert raised in Cebu City for ‘Tino’

Cebu City declared a red alert for Typhoon Ursula in 2019. The city is now on red alert again to prepare for severe tropical storm Tino. | Gerard Francisco

LAPU-LAPU CITY – Cebu City was placed on red alert as of 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, as authorities prepared for the possible impact of Severe Tropical Storm “Tino.”

Mayor Nestor Archival said that the declaration was made “due to the imminent threat to life and property” posed by the storm.

Under the alert, all disaster response units at city and barangay levels and rescue teams are fully activated to ensure a swift response to any emergency.

The City Command Center and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will operate 24/7 for monitoring and emergency response.

Meanwhile, authorities have started pre-emptive evacuations in flood and landslide prone areas. Residents are also urged to stay indoors and keep up to date with official advisories.

Class suspensions, flexible work set-up

All classes in public and private schools in Cebu City have been suspended from Nov. 3 to 5 to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

The city government also urged private companies and establishments to follow red alert protocols, such as flexible work setups, to allow employees to prepare for the storm.

‘Tino’ now a severe tropical storm

Tropical cyclone Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) became a severe tropical storm at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The center of the storm was last located 805 km east of Eastern Visayas, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Tino may further intensify and turn into a typhoon category within the next 24 hours.

Pagasa also forecast torrential rains and strong winds in Cebu on Monday, Nov. 3.

