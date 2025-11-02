Sarino headlines ‘Bakbakan Kwatro’ fight card in Danao City

Mark Anthony Sarino (left) in his fight in December 2024. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s rising prospect Mark Anthony Sarino will headline the “Bakbakan Kwatro” fight card on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at the Sabang Gym in Danao City, northern Cebu.

Sarino, from Ormoc City, will battle fellow prospect and Bohol native Brian Bustrillo for the Visayas Professional Boxing Association title in an eight-round bout.

The 22-year-old Sarino carries a record of five wins, including three knockouts against one loss. He is riding a three-fight winning streak after scoring a second-round knockout over Enecito Jagopar (2-6, 2KOs) last July in Toledo City.

Bustrillo, meanwhile, has a 4-1 record with three knockouts. He is coming off consecutive wins this year against Julius Estomata and Justine Lumanao, bouncing back strong from a defeat to Vicente Unidos of Chao Sy Boxing Stable in November 2024.

Another Big Yellow standout, John Dominic Ledres (2-1, 1KO), will take on Jagopar in a six-round clash in the 108-pound division.

Adding more fireworks to the undercard is Taiwanese fighter Ming Hung Lee (10-1, 7KOs), a familiar face in Big Yellow promotions.

He is set to trade punches with veteran journeyman Jason Tinampay (14-22-2, 11KOs) in a six-round encounter.

Danao City’s own Nino Jay Malbago (2-0) will also see action against Simeon Gabo in a four-round bout.

Rounding out the card are Ralph Vincent Gernale vs. Jethro Ilusorio, Jake Malinao vs. Carlos Condes, and Aldren Aton vs. Marvin Zamora.

