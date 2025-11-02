TINO UPDATE: TCWS now in effect, Signal No. 1  raised in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines–Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are now in effect due to severe tropical storm TINO, according to the latest bulletin released by Pagasa at 11 p.m., November 2.

Here’s the list of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals due to TINO:

TINO: TCWS No. 2

VISAYAS:

The southeastern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Mercedes)

MINDANAO:

Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and Dinagat Islands

TCWS No. 1

LUZON:

The southern portion of Sorsogon (Barcelona, Bulusan, Magallanes, Gubat, Santa Magdalena, Casiguran, Juban, Bulan, Irosin, Matnog) and Masbate including Ticao Island

VISAYAS:

The rest of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu including Camotes Islands and Bantayan Islands, Bohol, the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, City of Guihulngan, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Mabinay, Manjuyod, Bais City, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose), the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (San Carlos City, Isabela, La Carlota City, Cadiz City, Bago City, Enrique B. Magalona, Toboso, Valladolid, Salvador Benedicto, Sagay City, San Enrique, City of Kabankalan, Hinigaran, Bacolod City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Murcia, City of Escalante, Binalbagan, Calatrava, Silay City, Pulupandan, City of Himamaylan, City of Victorias, City of Talisay, Pontevedra, Manapla), Guimaras, the northern and central portions of Iloilo (Calinog, New Lucena, Maasin, Estancia, Batad, Oton, Concepcion, Pavia, Dueñas, Balasan, Barotac Nuevo, Ajuy, Iloilo City, Anilao, San Dionisio, San Miguel, Mina, Santa Barbara, Barotac Viejo, Leganes, Carles, Dingle, Zarraga, Bingawan, Cabatuan, Alimodian, Dumangas, San Rafael, San Enrique, Badiangan, Banate, City of Passi, Pototan, Lambunao, Lemery, Sara, Janiuay), and Capiz

MINDANAO:

The rest of Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, San Miguel, Tago, Bayabas, Cagwait), the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes)

“TINO” FURTHER INTENSIFIES

The center of severe tropical storm TINO, as of 10 p.m., November 2, is located at 605 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 100 km/hour near the center, gustiness of up to 125 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa

It is moving westward at 30 km/h.

