Signal No. 2 up in Camotes as Tino approaches Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Camotes Islands as Severe Tropical Storm Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) moves closer to the Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday added more areas under Wind Signal.

READ: TINO: Live updates

Camotes Island in northwestern Cebu is under TCWS No. 2 where gale force winds could arrive within 24 hours.

Meanwhile the rest of Cebu is under Wind Signal No. 1, which means strong winds may be felt within 36 hours.

As of 4 a.m., Tino was located 430 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts reaching up to 135 kph.

Tino is forecast to further intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours and may make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar, Leyte, or Dinagat Islands by midnight or early Tuesday.

READ: Tino may become a typhoon in 24 hours; Signal No. 1 up in 9 areas

It is expected to cross the Visayas and northern Palawan before exiting into the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, November 5. Forecasters said the storm could reach winds of up to 165 kph and might rapidly intensify before landfall.

Sea travel remains risky over the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and northern Cebu, where waves could reach up to four meters.

Pagasa also urges fisherfolk and operators of small vessels to stay in port, while those already at sea were advised to seek shelter immediately.

READ: Tino strengthens to severe storm

Residents in low-lying or coastal communities were warned of possible flooding and storm surges within the next 48 hours, especially in parts of Eastern Visayas and northern Cebu.

Local governments have been advised to take precautionary measures and activate evacuation plans where necessary.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP