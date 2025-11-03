Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Negros Occidental

Phivolcs reported a M5.5 earthquake in Candoni, Negros Occidental. | PHIVOLCS-DOST

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Candoni, Negros Occidental at 3:06 a.m. on November 3, 2025, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake’s epicenter was located 16 kilometers south 31° east of Candoni, Negros Occidental, with a depth of 89 kilometers.

Phivolcs recorded Intensity IV in Candoni, Negros Occidental; Dumaguete City; and Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

Intensity III was reported in Jordan, Guimaras; and in Bago City, La Carlota City, and Sipalay City in Negros Occidental.

Intensity II was felt in in Malinao, Aklan; Culasi, San Jose, Sebaste, and Valderrama in Antique; Nueva Valencia, Guimaras; Argao and Cebu City in Cebu; Dipolog City, Liloy, Sindangan, and Siocon in Zamboanga del Norte; and Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Meanwhile, Intensity I was observed in Anini-y, Antique; Jamindan, Roxas City, and Tapaz in Capiz; San Lorenzo, Guimaras; Bacolod City; Talibon, Bohol; and Asturias and Talisay City in Cebu.

The tremor was initially recorded as magnitude 5.6 but later downgraded to magnitude 5.5.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible but damage is not expected.

