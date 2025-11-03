From Bohol to the spotlight: Gino Emmanuelle Amarille wins Sheraton’s Beyond Happiness 2025 

Cebu is where creativity and craftsmanship converge, and the Beyond Happiness by Sheraton Curation 2025 celebrated this with a grand showcase last October 26, 2025, spotlighting the future of Philippine fashion.

This year, Gino Emmanuelle Amarille won the most coveted prize, a recognition of a young designer whose work not only honored his roots but also championed sustainability in bridal couture.

Amarille, a native of Tubigon, Bohol, brought his heritage to the forefront by incorporating saguran or raffia weaving—a traditional art form distinct to his hometown—into his winning collection.

His creations, a pair of bridal ensembles for both male and female, were a testament to the versatility and beauty of raffia. Known for its sustainability and eco-friendliness, raffia is a material that can be worn, used in design, and even consumed.

Amarille’s innovative use of this material showcased its potential in high fashion, proving that tradition and modernity can coexist harmoniously.

Reflecting on his journey, Amarille shared, “One day, I was bored in class, so I decided to sketch some gowns. Some of my first clients were my classmates, and it was fun to create custom sketches for them. From then on, I knew I wanted to be a fashion designer.”

His passion and determination were nurtured under the guidance of his mentor, Mel Maria, a renowned Cebuano designer. Maria’s philosophy, “Doing fashion is not about perfection. The goal of making garments is not to do things perfectly, but to focus on progress,” resonated deeply with Amarille and shaped his approach to design.

Amarille’s winning collection stood out not only for its craftsmanship but also for its cultural significance. By weaving his Boholano heritage into his designs, he created pieces that were both meaningful and modern. His victory was a proud moment for Tubigon and a celebration of the artistry of raffia weaving.

For Amarille, this victory is just the beginning. With his roots firmly planted in Bohol and his sights set on the future, he is poised to make waves in the world of sustainable fashion, proving that progress and tradition can stand side by side on the runway.

The Beyond Happiness by Sheraton Curation is a platform that empowers young designers to push boundaries and explore sustainable fashion. This year’s theme challenged participants to create bridal collections using eco-friendly materials such as thrifted garments, fabric scraps, and other sustainable resources.

Seven aspiring designers from across the Philippines rose to the challenge, each presenting their unique take on his-and-hers wedding ensembles. The competition also recognized other talented designers. Reynan Paul Pelare, mentored by Lemuel Rosos, claimed second place, while John Ivan Galochino, mentored by Alejandro Godinez, took third. The showcase featured remarkable works from Cris Escobido, Isles Mariz Casaul, Patrick James Colon Belacho, and Reysan Ornopia, each mentored by esteemed names in the Philippine fashion industry.

As this year’s competition has come to a close, the Beyond Happiness by Sheraton Curation has reaffirmed its mission to cultivate young talent, providing them with a stage to reflect their passion, dreams, and artistic vision.