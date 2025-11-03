Cesafi: Tuesday games postponed due to Typhoon Tino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will have to wait a little longer before returning to action as their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball match against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Tuesday, November 4, has been postponed due to Severe Tropical Storm “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi), which has developed into a typhoon, according to the 11 a.m., November 3, weather bulletin of Pagasa.

Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy announced on Sunday, November 2, that all games scheduled on Tuesday — including the high school division matchup — will be rescheduled for safety reasons as Metro Cebu braces for the storm’s impact.

Cebu City, where the Cebu Coliseum is located, has been placed under red alert due to the approaching weather disturbance.

“Due to the typhoon, games on Tuesday are suspended. Games will resume on Thursday,” Tiukinhoy said. “Games on Monday and Wednesday are also suspended.”

Aside from the main tournament, Cesafi also holds 12-under and 15-under basketball games on Mondays and Wednesdays, which are likewise affected by the suspension.

The Green Lancers, carrying a 6-2 (win-loss) record, were looking to bounce back from a 65-76 loss to the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs last October 26. They currently sit in third place behind the Cheetahs, while the Panthers, who have a 2-6 slate, are second to last in the standings.

USPF also dropped their most recent outing to the Cheetahs, 84-70, before the Halloween break.

Meanwhile, in the high school division, Tuesday’s postponed game was supposed to feature the USPF Baby Panthers against the BC Baby Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m. The Baby Panthers were eyeing redemption after falling to the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, while the Baby Cheetahs lost to the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, before the break.

