Tino intensifies into a typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) has strengthened into a typhoon as it continued to move closer to the Visayas, the state weather bureau said Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Typhoon Tino was last spotted 340 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 150 kph.

It was moving west-southwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa said the typhoon is expected to make landfall early Tuesday in either Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, or the Dinagat Islands.

The agency added that Tino could still intensify further and possibly reach super typhoon strength.

All parts of Cebu remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals, with Wind Signal No. 2 hoisted over the central and northern portions, including Cebu City. The rest is under Wind Signal No. 1.

