Typhoon Tino barrels toward Eastern Visayas, Signals No. 2 and 3 raised

DOST-Pagasa Photo

CEBU CITY — Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) continues to intensify on Monday morning, November 3, as it moves closer to the Visayas, prompting the state weather bureau to raise higher wind signals across Cebu and neighboring provinces.

Most of the Visayas — including the islands of Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, and Negros — were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) No. 2 and No. 3 as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Gale-to-storm-force winds that can cause moderate to significant damage to structures and crops are expected within the next 36 hours.

Signal No. 3 has been hoisted over Camotes Island, while the rest of Cebu has been placed under Signal No. 2.

As of 10 a.m., the center of Tino was located 285 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

Typhoon Tino intensifies

Tino packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts of up to 150 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The typhoon will bring intense winds, heavy rainfall, and possible flooding or landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas. It was spotted moving west-southwest at 25 kph.

Pagasa also said Tino could strengthen further before making landfall late Monday night or early Tuesday morning over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or the Dinagat Islands.

The typhoon is expected to cross the Visayas and northern Palawan before exiting to the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday, November 5.

Strong winds, rough seas across Central Visayas

Pagasa also warned of dangerous sea conditions. The waves are expected to reach up to six meters along the eastern seaboards of Cebu and Bohol, and up to seven to eight meters off Eastern Samar and Leyte.

Sea travel remains risky for all vessels, especially small boats.

Coastal communities in the Visayas and Northern Mindanao, including those in Cebu and Bohol, face the threat of storm surges exceeding three meters, which could cause dangerous coastal flooding.

Residents in these areas are urged to move to higher ground or follow evacuation advisories from local officials.

Additionally, Pagasa stressed that Tino may continue to intensify and reach peak winds of up to 165 kph before landfall. While the system may slightly weaken as it crosses land, it is forecast to remain a typhoon throughout its passage.

