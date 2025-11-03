Cebu City ‘ready’ as it braces for Typhoon Tino 

Cebu City Hall | Cebu City PIO/Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Typhoon Tino approaches Central Visayas, the Cebu City government has rolled out safety precautionary measures.

During the presser, Mayor Nestor Archival assured that the city has prepared for the possible effects of the typhoon, which is projected to cross Cebu on Tuesday, November 4.

He also announced that the City Command Center and Emergency Operations Center will start operating this afternoon, November 3.

Situated at the Cebu City Mayor’s Conference Room, the command center will run 24/7 for monitoring, coordination, and emergency response.

“We have representatives from Visayan Electric Company (VECO), Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), and all important teams,” Archival said.

The disaster group includes police and the coast guard, and in case of an emergency, they can respond immediately.

Likewise, VECO is prepared to respond to power-related emergencies, while the MCWD is equipped with generators for continuous water supply.

Evacuation plans in place

Preparations are also underway for mountainous areas prone to landslides.

“Ang atong mga heavy equipment naa na sa kabukiran: Budla-an, Pamutan, Guba, and Sirao. Everytime na naay eventualities like landslides, automatic na sila magspread,” Archival said.

(“Our heavy equipment has been deployed in the mountain barangays: Budla-an, Pamutan, Guba, and Sirao. In case of landslides, we automatically dispatch equipment to the affected areas.”)

Coastal residents are urged to evacuate after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued storm surge warnings in Cebu for the next 48 hours.

“Sa mga coastline areas and river banks, ato gihangyo ang mga lumulupyo and barangay officials na i-evacuate na sila daan as early as now,” Archival said.

(“We are urging residents and barangay officials to start evacuating those living in coastal areas and along riverbanks as early as now.”)

Archival added that forced evacuations are possible, depending on the typhoon’s impact:

“The moment na makabantay ta nga dagko na ang uwan ug kusog ang hangin, we’ll be asking the barangays to evacuate residents into safer areas.”

(“The moment we notice heavy rains and strong winds, we’ll ask the barangays to evacuate residents to safer areas.”)

Help for stranded passengers

The city government has also coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) to assist passengers stranded due to land and sea travel cancelations from the typhoon.

“Ang DSWS ready na sa atong mga areas where ang mga tao, like katong mga nabiyaan sa barko, adto nato ibutang sa Abellana National School. Nagbutang nata didto og generator and nagready sa mga pagkaon,” Archival said.

(“The DSWS is ready in our designated areas for people affected, such as those stranded by ships. They will be housed at Abellana National School, where we’ve already set up a generator and prepared food supplies.”)

Cebu City on red alert

As of 5:10 p.m., November 2, Cebu City was placed under red alert status. Authorities have since braced for the possible impact of Typhoon Tino.

The declaration was made “due to the imminent threat to life and property” posed by the typhoon.

Under the red alert, all city and barangay disaster response units, including rescue teams, have been fully activated to ensure a swift and coordinated emergency response.

