Typhoon Tino grounds land and sea travel across Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land and sea travel across Central Visayas came to a halt on Monday, November 3, as authorities suspended all trips due to the worsening weather brought by Typhoon Tino.

As of 8 a.m., the weather system has intensified from a tropical storm to a typhoon. It was last located 340 kilometers east of Eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Sea travel halted amid Typhoon Tino

Data from the Coast Guard District Central Visayas (CGDCV) showed that 477 passengers were stranded in ports across the region between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

A total of 21 vessels and 78 rolling cargoes were unable to leave port, while 129 vessels and 12 motorbancas took shelter to avoid rough seas.

Six Coast Guard stations under the CGDCV — Northern Cebu, Central Cebu, Southern Cebu, Camotes, Western Bohol, and Eastern Bohol — have issued travel advisories suspending sea travel for all vessels and fishing boats.

The Coast Guard deemed the suspension necessary due to strong winds and high waves affecting regional waters.

Non-essential land travel discouraged

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also issued a travel advisory discouraging non-essential land travel while storm warnings remain in effect.

The advisory particularly covers routes from Metro Manila and nearby provinces heading to the Bicol and Visayas regions.

Both agencies urged travelers to delay their trips until weather conditions improve to avoid further stranding and ensure passenger safety.

