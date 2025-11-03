Bogo City implements ‘Adopt-a-Family’ initiative ahead of Typhoon Tino

Members of the Philippine Armed Forces help dismantle tents in the Tent City in Bogo City as authorities relocate quake-displaced families on November 2, 2025 in preparation for Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi). | Photo courtesy of City Government of Bogo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To ensure everyone’s safety, especially families displaced by last month’s earthquake, Bogo City authorities have implemented an “Adopt-a-Family” initiative as Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) approaches.

Public Information Officer Jeany Eve Ynot said they aim to supplement the city’s formal evacuation system by providing safer, more comfortable temporary shelter for evacuees.

On Sunday, November 2, the city government has started preemptive evacuation not only in areas at high risk of disasters but in temporary relocation sites in northern Cebu as well.

On top of that, authorities have dismantled tents temporarily. They’ve also relocated quake-stricken families to safer areas.

Limited capacity

The Don Celestino Martinez Sports Complex remains their main evacuation site. However, it will only be open with limited capacity, as officials implement stricter safety protocols following September’s powerful earthquake.

Some residents will be accommodated in cleared one-story school buildings or barangay-based evacuation areas, depending on local conditions.

For the time being, barangays are taking inventory of families staying in tents. They will identify those who can take shelter with relatives or neighbors who have safer homes.

“This helps reduce overcrowding in evacuation sites and minimizes risks like panic or stampede in case of aftershocks,” Ynot said in a statement.

Transportation has also been pre-positioned to assist families who may decide to evacuate at the last minute.

Not a new concept

The “Adopt-a-Family” concept is not new to northern Cebu. It was first practiced informally after Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013, when residents took in displaced neighbors.

This year, city officials revived the program as part of a broader disaster risk reduction plan that highlights community-led resilience.

As Tino intensifies, so do evacuation efforts

Tino has developed into a typhoon on Monday, November 3, and now barrels its way toward Visayas. The typhoon is expected to make initial landfall between the Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

In the meantime, the Capitol has ordered preemptive evacuation in disaster-prone areas in all localities, especially with higher storm signals expected to be raised over Cebu within the day.

“Preemptive evacuation should have been initiated already. We are following the guidance from PAGASA,” said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Monday.

