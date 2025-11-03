Typhoon Tino: Signal No. 4 expected in parts of Cebu

LOOK: Here’s a satellite view of Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) captured as of 12:40 p.m. on Monday, November 3, by Japan’s Himawari Satellite.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The state weather bureau here reiterates reminders for the public to take precautions and obey orders from authorities as Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) moves closer to the Visayas.

Especially as they would likely hoist the highest storm signal— Wind Signal No. 4— over certain parts in Cebu as early as Monday, November 3.

Signal No. 4 over Cebu?

“The possibility remains high for Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 to be raised over Cebu, particularly in Camotes Islands, earliest this day,” said Jhomer Eclarino, chief weather forecaster at the Mactan station of Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration).

Under Pagasa’s current models, Wind Signal No. 4 is the highest storm signal in which winds with speeds ranging between 118–184 kilometers per hour (kph) may be felt within 12 hours.

These extremely strong winds can cause very heavy damage to structures, crops, and even topple down power and telecommunication lines.

Signal No. 3

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, Pagasa has already placed several areas under Storm Signal No. 3, including Camotes Island.

The rest of Cebu is under Signal No. 2.

Signal No. 3 means winds with a strength of up to 117 kph may be felt within 18 hours. Heavy damage to light materials and partial roof destruction are also expected.

Tino was last spotted 285 kilometers East Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing winds with speeds of up to 120 kph and gustiness reaching 150 kph.

Super typhoon?

The state weather bureau has not yet ruled out the possibility for the system to further intensify into a super typhoon before making landfall within the vicinity of Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions on Monday evening or Tuesday early morning.

Additionally, Tino will bring not only strong wind but also intense rains in most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, prompting Pagasa to remind the public to take precautionary measures.

Flashfloods

“We would like to reiterate the hazards that Tino can cause, such as flash flooding, landslides, and storm surges. We urge everyone to listen and heed the orders of the authorities. We also advise local government to conduct preemptive evacuation as early as today,” explained Eclarino in Cebuano.

