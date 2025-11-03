Typhoon Tino intensifies, Cebu police on heightened alert

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) (left) held an inspection of their search and rescue equipment while the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) (right) held a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment Planning ahead of Typhoon Tino’s possible ravage in Cebu. | Photo courtesy of CCPO and CPPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police units across Cebu have been placed on heightened alert as Typhoon “Tino” intensifies and threatens to bring strong winds and heavy rains over parts of the province.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Tino strengthened into a typhoon at 8:00 a.m. Monday, November 3.

Cebu City police deployment

Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said their Reactionary Standby Force—composed of 278 personnel previously deployed in cemeteries during the Kalag-Kalag observance—had been ordered to remain on standby.

“Karon, ang Cebu City Police Office, naa na ta’y mga Reactionary Standby Force. Kato ning na-augment nato sa mga cemeteries nato. Dapat i-pull out nato sila karong alas 12 but since naa man ta’y urgent need for mga personnel nga mu-respond or i-deploy nato sa mga areas, ato na silang i-pull out,” she said.

(Now, the Cebu City Police Office, we have a Reactionary Standby Force. This were the ones who augmented (security personnel) of our cemeteries. They should be pulled out at 12 noon, but since we have urgent need of personnel to respond or deploy in areas, we will pull them out.)

Gonzales said the CCPO has maintained a continuous state of heightened alert since the Kalag-Kalag weekend and will sustain it as the typhoon moves closer.

She added that search and rescue equipment, including a rescue boat, life vests, first aid kits, stretchers, hard hats, and shovels, are ready for deployment.

The same equipment was recently used in disaster operations in northern Cebu following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Police in Cebu City had also identified flood-prone and high-risk areas, especially in mountain barangays, for close monitoring and early response.

“Naa naman ta’y gi-identify nga mga areas. Katong mga flood-prone areas, mga high-risk, mga danger zones. Adto ang atoang focus sa deployment sa mga personnel,” Gonzales said.

(We already identified the areas. The ones that are flood-prone areas, high-risk, danger zones. That is where we would focus the deployment of our personnel.)

Police vehicles will also be used to assist in the mobility of residents during evacuations, particularly in low-lying communities.

The coordination of the CCPO and the Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7), together with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), remains active to ensure a unified disaster response across affected areas.

Cebu province police risk assessment session

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), led by Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., conducted a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment and Planning session earlier Monday, November 3, with its command group, chiefs of police, and key personnel.

The meeting focused on updating contingency plans, pre-positioning personnel, and ensuring readiness for deployment, clearing, and rescue operations once Tino’s effects are felt in the province.

Local government units outside Cebu City have also started convening with their respective disaster management councils to identify possible evacuation sites and finalize their response strategies.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, monitor official advisories, and contact 911 for emergencies or rescue assistance as Typhoon Tino continues to move closer to the Visayas region.

