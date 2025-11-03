Typhoon Tino halts bus operations to Cebu province

Buses are parked at the Cebu South Bus Terminal. | CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bus operations in Cebu have been suspended starting Monday, November 3, as authorities enforced travel restrictions in anticipation of Typhoon “Tino.”

Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro ordered all bus operators to complete their final trips by 3 p.m. at the North Bus Terminal and 8 p.m. at the South Bus Terminal as a safety precaution.

The order, issued through the Provincial Capitol’s Public Information Office Facebook page, directs all bus units to cease operations until further notice to prevent accidents and ensure passenger safety.

The provincial government advised travelers to adjust their schedules and monitor official announcements for updates on the resumption of trips.

The travel suspension comes as Typhoon Tino, which intensified from a severe tropical storm to a typhoon earlier Monday morning, moves closer to the Visayas region.

The system, which continues to intensify and bring strong winds and heavy rains over the Visayas, was last observed at 235 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as of 1 p.m., according to Pagasa’s 2:00 p.m. bulletin.

Authorities urged stranded passengers to stay indoors, secure their belongings, and avoid unnecessary travel as Typhoon Tino moves closer to Central Visayas.

Travelers are also advised to follow official advisories and contact 911 in case of emergencies.

READ: Cebu City ‘ready’ as it braces for Typhoon Tino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP