Gov’t urges public not to engage in panic buying ahead of Typhoon Tino

Empty shelves are seen at a grocery store in Mambaling, Cebu City, on Monday, November 3. | Photo courtesy of Grace Ann Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As reports of panic buying in supermarkets make rounds online, the Cebu City government advised the public to limit their purchases as Typhoon Tino approaches.

Mayor Nestor Archival urged residents to buy only three days’ worth of basic goods so these can be distributed evenly among the people.

“Panic buying is not a good idea, [just buy what is] good enough for three days,” Archival said during a press conference on November 3, 2025.

He also assured that groceries and supermarkets in the city have enough stocks even amid the worsening weather:

“Nangutana ko sa mga groceries, basig pa ganig tagsa or duha ka semana, naa pa silay stock.”

(“I asked the grocery stores, and they said they still have stocks that could last for a week or two.”)

Preparing for Typhoon Tino

In preparation for the possible impact of Typhoon Tino, Cebu City has been placed under red alert status since November 2.

Authorities urge residents to stay indoors, avoid travel, and keep updated with official advisories.

They also remind the public to keep important documents safe and prepare essentials such as flashlights, charged phones, food, and water.

Meanwhile, families near coastlines and riverbanks are advised to move to designated evacuation centers immediately.

On November 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Wind Signal No. 3 over central Cebu, including Cebu City and the Camotes Islands.

