Olea Jr. reigns supreme in Se7en Accuracy chess tilt

Amado Olea Jr. during the awarding ceremony. | Cebu School of Chess photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amado Olea Jr. ruled the recently concluded Se7en Accuracy Open Rapid Showdown held last Sunday, November 2, 2025, at the Belly Mucho Pajo Branch in Lapu-Lapu City.

Olea Jr., a seasoned woodpusher, topped the 89-player field with 6.5 points — the only competitor to reach that mark — to secure the championship.

READ: TINO: Live updates

He finished the seven-round rapid tournament unbeaten, winning six games and settling for a draw in the final round.

Seeded 14th at the start, Olea Jr. opened with a victory over Aldrin Wayne Cabusas before going on a five-game winning streak against Glenn Earl Rojo, Bruce Wayne Miller, Limuel Tampus, Arena International Master (AIM) Bonn Rainauld Tibod, and Joel Pacuribot. His lone draw came in the last round against top seed Ariel Joseph Abellana.

AIM Tibod, who also suits up for the Toledo Xignex Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), finished second with six points.

Neil Adrien Gilig, Abellana, and Chris Aldritz Pondoyo also tallied six points but settled for fourth to sixth places after tie-break computations.

Rounding out the top 10 were Marquis Angelo Mallorca (5.5), Arena Grand Master (AGM) Venancio Loyola Jr. (5.5), Tampus (5.0), Zephyrr Kyle Abalo (5.0), and Edwin Cablao (5.0).

Olea Jr. took home the P5,000 champion’s purse, while the rest of the top 10 finishers received cash prizes based on their final rankings.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP