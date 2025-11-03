Pagasa-Mactan debunks unverified posts on Tino’s track

Gray clouds and rough seas along the coasts of Sitio Nonoc, Barangay Union, San Francisco, on Monday, November 3, as Typhoon Tino (intl. name: Kalmaegi) approaches the Visayas. The Camotes Islands are under Wind Signal No. 3. | Photo from Cebu’s People Action Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines – On Monday, November 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration station in Mactan has debunked unverified reports on Typhoon Tino’s (intl. name: Kalmaegi) track.

While the typhoon is expected to traverse Central Visayas, and Cebu for that matter, this Tuesday, November 4, the state weather bureau clarified that they have not yet issued any forecast showing a specific landfall location.

That’s because state meteorologists follow the “cone of confidence” rule.

What is the cone of confidence?

Also known as the “cone of uncertainty” in weather forecasting, it refers to a visual representation of the possible paths a tropical cyclone may take.

The cone illustrates the range of uncertainty in its predicted track over time.

Additionally, the cone indicates the area where the storm’s center is most likely to move. It is based on a certain probability range.

“We still cannot pinpoint where exactly the typhoon [Tino] may make landfall because of the cone of confidence,” said Jhomer Eclarino, the chief weather forecaster at Pagasa-Mactan.

In other words, forecast models as of Monday showed that Tino may pass within the vicinity of northern and central Cebu.

“It may also change its path in the coming hours,” Eclarino added.

Vigilance is a must

Setting the cone of confidence aside, the state weather bureau urged the public not to be complacent, emphasizing that Tino’s presence will affect the entire Cebu:

“We would like to stress the hazards that accompany Tino. We urge local government to begin preemptive evacuation, especially in high-risk areas or those prone to landslides, flash floods, and storm surges.”

According to Pagasa, Tino maintained its strength Monday afternoon as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea, bringing typhoon-force winds and heavy rains to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

As of 1 p.m., the typhoon’s center was spotted 235 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph), with gusts reaching 150 kph.

Tino was moving west at 25 kph.

On Monday, the state weather bureau has hoisted Wind Signal No. 3 in central Cebu, including the capital Cebu City and Camotes Islands. That means winds with a strength of up to 117 kph may be felt within 18 hours.

Wind strength under Signal No. 3 can cause heavy damage to light materials and partial roof destruction.

Likewise, the rest of Cebu has been placed under Wind Signal No. 2.

Tino’s track

Tino is expected to make landfall over southern Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Islands late Monday or early Tuesday.

After which, the typhoon will cross the Visayas, passing through Cebu and northern Palawan.

It could reach a peak intensity of 150 to 165 kph prior to landfall, added Pagasa.

As Tino approaches the Philippine landmass, the state weather bureau also warned of life-threatening storm surges up to 3 meters in low-lying coastal communities of Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and nearby provinces within the next 48 hours.

Sea travel remains risky due to very rough to high seas, reaching up to 9 meters along eastern seaboards. / ###

