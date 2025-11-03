Engelbert Humperdinck brings ‘The Last Waltz Farewell Tour’ to Cebu

The legendary Engelbert Humperdinck, affectionately known as “The King of Romance,” is set to grace the Cebu stage one last time for his highly anticipated ‘The Last Waltz Farewell Tour.’

Don’t miss your chance to catch Engelbert Humperdinck live as he delivers a night of timeless romance on November 7, 2025, at The Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

Fans can catch the iconic crooner, whose timeless hits include ‘The Last Waltz,’ ‘A Man Without Love,’ and ‘Release Me,’ live at The Waterfront Hotel and Casino on November 7, 2025.

A career of incredible milestones

In a recent interview, Humperdinck offered a candid look back at his remarkable career, his deep affection for his Filipino audience, and the wisdom he has gained over five decades in music.

Since launching his career in the late 1950s as Gerry Dorsey and achieving international fame as Engelbert Humperdinck in 1967, the singer has sold over 150 million records globally. This success remains his most defining achievement.

Photo from Google Images

“When I first started in the business, I never realized that from ’67 I was lucky enough to sell 124 million albums around the world,” he shared. “And since then, the numbers have gone up to about 150 million, which is just very incredible for any performer to have in his life or his show business career.”

Despite navigating massive shifts in music from the rock revolution to the digital age, Engelbert ensures his shows remain fresh through professionalism and a focus on audience satisfaction. “It’s a question of knowing what the audience wants. And I keep those kinds of songs in the show in order to please the majority of audiences around the world,” he emphasized.

A special love for the Philippines

Humperdinck was vocal about his long-standing connection with his Filipino fans, describing the country as one of his favorite places to perform and one he always looks forward to visiting.

Photo from Google Images

He expressed how “very flattered” he is by the fact that the Philippines is home to more Engelbert Humperdinck impersonators than anywhere else in the world, and he also credits the popularity of karaoke in Filipino households for keeping his classic tunes relevant across generations, stating, “Karaoke has kept my music alive.” Moreover, for his upcoming concert, he revealed a special treat: he plans to sing one song entirely in the Cebuano dialect for the local audience.

Finding new meaning in the lyrics

The singer also spoke movingly about the profound impact of loss on his art. Since his beloved wife’s passing, he approaches his iconic songs with a new, raw emotional depth.

“Since her passing, it seems that I read a lyric so much differently than I did before. Because it has more sensitivity to it, and it’s more heartfelt. And it seems that every song I sing includes her memory of me,” he shared, embodying the authenticity he preaches.

Advice for the next generation

With a career spanning five decades, Humperdinck offered valuable counsel to new artists aiming to build a lasting legacy. He advises young performers to first gain experience by starting in small venues and clubs to hone their craft and connect with an audience. Beyond that, he stresses the importance of being authentic and intentional, reminding artists that “singing is just talking in tempo.” To truly master a song, he suggests performers must first talk the lyric through slowly to understand its “true meaning” and achieve an authentic expression.

The legendary crooner continues to prove that passion and professionalism transcend age. Don’t miss your chance to catch Engelbert Humperdinck live as he delivers a night of timeless romance on November 7, 2025, at The Waterfront Hotel and Casino.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.smtickets.com/events/view/15366.