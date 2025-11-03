List: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to TINO

CEBU, Philippines– Dozens of flights to and from Cebu were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2025, according to the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

The cancellation is a safety measure in the face of typhoon Tino, which was expected affect the weather in the Visayas on those days.

READ: TINO: Live updates

“We kindly advise all passengers to closely monitor with your airlines regarding flight updates, rebooking options, and other inquiries,” the MCIAA said in a post.

List of cancelled flights due to TINO as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday:

November 3:Departures

– DG6286 Cebu to Catalan

– DG6579 Cebu to Tacloban

– DG6723 Cebu to Cagayan de Oro

– DG6460 Cebu to Bacolod

– DG6577 Cebu to Tacloban

– DG6414 Cebu to Iloilo

– DG6208 Cebu to Daraga (Bicol)

Arrivals

– PR2366 Davao to Cebu

– PR1316 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu

– DG6287 Caticlan to Cebu

– DG6580 Tacloban to Cebu

– DG6724 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu

– DG6514 Dumaguete to Cebu

– DG6726 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu

– DG6461 Bacolod to Cebu

– DG6985 Clark to Cebu

– DG6578 Tacloban to Cebu

– DG6415 Iloilo to Cebu

– DG6209 Daraga (Bicol) to Cebu

– DG6924 Butuan to Cebu

– 5J575 Manila to Cebu

– UA32 Narita to Cebu

NOVEMBER 4, 2025

Departures

– PR2836 Cebu to Manila

– PR1842 Cebu to Manila

– PR1846 Cebu to Manila

– PR1852 Cebu to Manila

– PR1279 Cebu to Bacolod

– PR486 Cebu to Incheon

– PR434 Cebu to Narita

– Z2764 Cebu to Manila

– Z2782 Cebu to Manila

– Z2784 Cebu to Manila

– 5J576 Cebu to Manila

– UA33 Cebu to Narita

– OZ710 Cebu to Incheon

– BX712 Cebu to Busan

– BX7185 Cebu to Busan

– LJ74 Cebu to Busan

– LJ62 Cebu to Busan

Arrivals

– PR2869 Manila to Cebu

– PR1841 Manila to Cebu

– PR1845 Manila to Cebu

– PR1851 Manila to Cebu

– PR1835 Manila to Cebu

– PR1280 Bacolod to Cebu

– PR487 Incheon to Cebu

– PR433 Narita to Cebu

– Z2763 Manila to Cebu

– Z2781 Manila to Cebu

– Z2783 Manila to Cebu

– 5J594 Davao to Cebu

– OZ709 Incheon to Cebu

– BX711 Busan to Cebu

– BX7175 Busan to Cebu

– LJ73 Busan to Cebu

– LJ61 Busan to Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP