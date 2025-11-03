List: Cancelled flights to and from Cebu due to TINO
CEBU, Philippines– Dozens of flights to and from Cebu were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2025, according to the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).
The cancellation is a safety measure in the face of typhoon Tino, which was expected affect the weather in the Visayas on those days.
“We kindly advise all passengers to closely monitor with your airlines regarding flight updates, rebooking options, and other inquiries,” the MCIAA said in a post.
List of cancelled flights due to TINO as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday:
November 3:Departures
– DG6286 Cebu to Catalan
– DG6579 Cebu to Tacloban
– DG6723 Cebu to Cagayan de Oro
– DG6460 Cebu to Bacolod
– DG6577 Cebu to Tacloban
– DG6414 Cebu to Iloilo
– DG6208 Cebu to Daraga (Bicol)
Arrivals
– PR2366 Davao to Cebu
– PR1316 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu
– DG6287 Caticlan to Cebu
– DG6580 Tacloban to Cebu
– DG6724 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu
– DG6514 Dumaguete to Cebu
– DG6726 Cagayan de Oro to Cebu
– DG6461 Bacolod to Cebu
– DG6985 Clark to Cebu
– DG6578 Tacloban to Cebu
– DG6415 Iloilo to Cebu
– DG6209 Daraga (Bicol) to Cebu
– DG6924 Butuan to Cebu
– 5J575 Manila to Cebu
– UA32 Narita to Cebu
NOVEMBER 4, 2025
Departures
– PR2836 Cebu to Manila
– PR1842 Cebu to Manila
– PR1846 Cebu to Manila
– PR1852 Cebu to Manila
– PR1279 Cebu to Bacolod
– PR486 Cebu to Incheon
– PR434 Cebu to Narita
– Z2764 Cebu to Manila
– Z2782 Cebu to Manila
– Z2784 Cebu to Manila
– 5J576 Cebu to Manila
– UA33 Cebu to Narita
– OZ710 Cebu to Incheon
– BX712 Cebu to Busan
– BX7185 Cebu to Busan
– LJ74 Cebu to Busan
– LJ62 Cebu to Busan
Arrivals
– PR2869 Manila to Cebu
– PR1841 Manila to Cebu
– PR1845 Manila to Cebu
– PR1851 Manila to Cebu
– PR1835 Manila to Cebu
– PR1280 Bacolod to Cebu
– PR487 Incheon to Cebu
– PR433 Narita to Cebu
– Z2763 Manila to Cebu
– Z2781 Manila to Cebu
– Z2783 Manila to Cebu
– 5J594 Davao to Cebu
– OZ709 Incheon to Cebu
– BX711 Busan to Cebu
– BX7175 Busan to Cebu
– LJ73 Busan to Cebu
– LJ61 Busan to Cebu
