Rooted in culture, elevated in elegance: Cebu City shines at Mr. & Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025

The enduring bond between Filipino and Chinese heritage has profoundly shaped the nation’s history, giving rise to the vibrant Chinoy (Chinese-Filipino) community, where identity and unity are celebrated. Central to these celebrations is the annual Mr. and Ms. Chinatown Philippines pageant.

The success of Cebu’s representatives at Mr. & Ms. Chinatown Philippines 2025 underscores a clear message: grit, dedication, authenticity, and love for heritage are the definitive ingredients for success.

Since its inception in 2013, the pageant has served as a vital platform, deeply rooted in culture while dedicated to showcasing refined elegance.

This year marked a significant milestone for Cebu City as its two representatives, Sheena Durano and Kobe Chan, secured prestigious placements: Sheena as 2nd Runner-Up and Kobe as 1st Runner-Up. Their journey was a testament to dedication, personal growth, and the sacrifices required to compete on a national stage.

Sheena Durano: The dedication behind the crown

For Sheena Durano, a seasoned runway model and PR associate in Cebu City, competing nationally was the realization of a lifelong dream. She was appointed to represent Cebu, a significant honor that came with the added layer of securing personal sponsorships to mitigate the high cost of competing away from home.

Contributed photo by Jimu Vicencio

Sheena was candid about the hurdles of a provincial representative: “I was very hesitant because of course, it’s very expensive to actually join a national pageant because I’m from Cebu and the competition is in Manila,” she shared, balancing the demands of travel for the competition with her existing work and personal commitments.

Her dedication manifested in a rigorous, two-month schedule, often requiring her to fly in and out of Manila on the same day for crucial events. This commitment culminated in her well-earned 2nd Runner-Up title. “Did I expect to win? Actually, no. But I was hoping,” she admitted. “I was just really hoping to land on a place because I’ve sacrificed a lot in terms of work and personal stuff… I was really trying my best. I was hoping. ‘Lord, just give me a crown so I can return to Cebu with a crown.’ And thank God, God really gave that to me.”

Contributed photo by Adrian Villarin Gratuito

Winning provided the confidence and drive to bring a crown home for her city. The Second Runner-Up title is a deep personal affirmation of her Chinoy identity, which she proudly dedicates to her late Chinese grandmother.

Kobe Chan: authenticity fuels growth

Kobe Chan, a culinary student from Benilde, viewed his participation in Mr. Chinatown as the necessary push outside his comfort zone—a commitment to his core principle of lifetime growth. He recognized the pageant as a unique opportunity to grow mentally by nurturing the Chinoy values instilled in him since childhood.

Contributed Photo

“I wanted to push myself physically and mentally… I saw that it was a very big opportunity for me to grow. I only needed to nurture the values I grew up with, because that’s our Chinoy heritage,” Kobe explained.

Contributed Photo

Authenticity became his driving force. “What ultimately pushed me to join Mr. Chinatown is where I didn’t have to pretend to be anyone else, but just be myself.” This philosophy directly informed his winning statement: “Growth lasts for a lifetime.” Staying true to this commitment guided him to the 1st Runner-Up placement in his pageant debut, marking his biggest milestone yet. “It’s a big honor for me to be the first runner-up. This is my first pageant and I’m super proud to represent Cebu,” he stated enthusiastically.

The voice of the modern Chinoy youth

Both Sheena and Kobe powerfully represent the new generation of Chinoys in the community. As a voice for the Gen Z Chinoy community, Sheena believes her presence helps break stereotypes, showcasing that Filipino-Chinese individuals value community, versatility, and local engagement, not just business. Kobe aims to illustrate how the modern Chinoy generation can successfully adapt to contemporary life while deeply respecting the values they were raised on.

Beyond the competition, both representatives emphasized the profound camaraderie backstage, describing the other candidates as having quickly become like “family.” Cebu City’s success is a powerful testament not only to their individual elegance but also to the strength, complexity, and evolving identity of the modern Chinoy community.

When reflecting on their biggest takeaways, Sheena noted the importance of “Doing everything with purpose and heart, regardless of external criticism.” For Kobe, the experience solidified the value of genuineness over the “fake it till you make it” mentality. “In this moment of my life, for the first time, I was super comfortable just being myself. That’s my biggest takeaway,” he highlighted.

Moving forward

While both Sheena and Kobe have no immediate plans to enter another national pageant, they will focus on their respective advocacies during their reign. Kobe is open to opportunities in show business or potentially launching his own restaurant, while Sheena will continue to excel in her public relations work and modeling career.

