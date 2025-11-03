Mandaue takes measures against price surges, hoarding amid Typhoon Tino

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has issued an executive order on Monday, Nov. 3, to protect consumers from price surges of basic goods. | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is taking measures to protect consumers and stabilize the prices of basic goods due to Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano issued Executive Order No. 2025-059 on Monday, Nov. 3, which organizes the Local Price Monitoring Council (LPMC) to enforce automatic price controls, mandated price ceilings, and anti-hoarding measures in the city.

Panic buying has been reported in some grocery stores as residents prepare for the typhoon. Central and Northern Cebu, including Mandaue City, is currently under Signal No. 2.

Authorities reminded the public to stock only what is necessary and avoid hoarding, and comply with local regulations to ensure essential goods remain available to all households, especially vulnerable and low-income families.

The council is tasked with round-the-clock monitoring of basic necessities and critical supplies, conducting inspections of markets and grocery stores, receiving and acting on consumer complaints, and submitting daily reports to the Office of the Mayor.

It is also empowered to recommend sanctions, including show cause orders, closure orders, and criminal complaints, against violators of price regulations.

READ: Gov’t urges public not to engage in panic buying ahead of Typhoon Tino

Ouano’s executive order

Under Ouano’s EO, the council will be headed by City Administrator Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on.

The group includes the City Agriculturist, City Health Officer, City Environment and Natural Resources Officer, MCPO City Director, and the head of the City Business Permits and Licensing Office.

In addition, representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Central Visayas, accredited local consumer organizations, local market vendors’ associations, and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry are part of the group.

Ouano said the measures are meant to protect consumers and ensure fair trade practices during typhoon preparations:

“We will monitor prices closely at public markets and grocery stores. Business owners are encouraged to maintain fair pricing and avoid taking advantage of the situation.”

Draft resolution to combat panic buying

Prior to the mayor’s order, the Mandaue City Council passed Draft Resolution No. 194-2025, adopting emergency measures to prevent panic buying, hoarding, and price surges of basic goods during typhoons and other disaster-related incidents.

The resolution emphasizes maintaining market stability and equitable distribution of essential commodities, particularly during disasters that threaten lives, property, and livelihoods.

Copies of the resolution will be forwarded to the City DRRMO, Business Permit Licensing Office, and City Legal Office.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar said the resolution reinforces responsible consumer behavior:

“Gidiscourage nato ang panic buying and hoarding kay luoy said tong wala ika-panic buying. Purchase what is just enough. Naghimo mi og resolution to strictly implement to stabilize the prices.”////

READ: Typhoon Tino: Signal No. 4 expected in parts of Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP