Camotes Islands under Signal No. 4 as Typhoon Tino nears Eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Camotes Islands are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4, the highest alert level raised so far in Cebu, as Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) continues to strengthen while moving closer to the Eastern Visayas–Caraga region on Monday afternoon, November 3.

According to the latest 5 p.m. bulletin from PAGASA, Tino packs maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h. The typhoon was last located 170 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at 20 km/h.

Residents in the Camotes Islands are warned to expect typhoon-force winds within 12 hours, with a significant to severe threat to life and property, due to possible roof damage, fallen trees, and power outages. Coastal flooding and rough seas are also likely as the storm approaches.

Parts of Cebu are now under the following storm signals:

Signal No. 3 Northern Cebu San Remigio Borbon Sogod Catmon Carmen Danao City Compostela Liloan City of Bogo Medellin Daanbantayan Tabogon Tabuelan Bantayan Islands Central Cebu Lapu-Lapu City Cordova Consolacion Mandaue City Cebu City City of Talisay City of Naga Minglanilla San Fernando City of Carcar Sibonga Western and Midwestern Cebu Asturias Balamban Toledo City Aloguinsan Pinamungahan Barili Dumanjug



Signal No. 2 The rest of Cebu not mentioned above



PAGASA warns that Tino may continue to intensify before landfall, which could occur over Leyte or Southern Leyte by early Tuesday. The typhoon is then expected to cross the Visayas and northern Palawan before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

Authorities urge residents in flood-prone and coastal communities to prepare for possible evacuations, secure loose objects, and stay indoors as conditions worsen overnight. Sea travel across the Visayas remains risky to all types of vessels due to very rough, high seas.

