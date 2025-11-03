Mandaue City under red alert as Ouano orders pre-emptive evacuation

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, together with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), leads the distribution of 27 chainsaws and rescue boats to all 27 barangays of Mandaue City as part of the city’s preparedness efforts for Typhoon Tino. Photo: Mayor Jonkie Ouano FB Page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City has been placed under red alert as Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano ordered the pre-emptive evacuation of residents in flood-prone and high-risk areas ahead of the expected onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

The directive, issued through Executive Order No. 2025-057, mandates the immediate evacuation of residents living in areas vulnerable to flooding, landslides, and strong winds.

The order is anchored on City Ordinance No. 16-2022-1753, or the “Ordinance Empowering the City of Mandaue to Preemptively Evacuate Persons in Times of Disaster or Emergency, When Risk of Loss of Lives Becomes Imminent.”

Mayor Ouano underscored the importance of acting early, saying pre-emptive evacuation notices had already been issued, particularly to those living near riverbanks.

He stressed that once the typhoon intensifies, it would be too dangerous for both residents and rescuers to move to safety.

Under Ouano’s directive, barangay captains are authorized to issue their own executive orders to enforce evacuation within their jurisdictions. The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BDRRMCs) have also been mobilized to ensure the safety and orderly movement of evacuees.

To accommodate displaced residents, the city—through the Department of Education (DepEd)–Mandaue—has activated all 48 public schools as evacuation centers. Vehicles are on standby to ferry residents from designated pick-up points to these facilities.

Strict health, safety, and security protocols will be enforced in all evacuation centers, including 24/7 checkpoints, fire safety inspections, and isolation areas for individuals showing symptoms of infectious diseases.

DepEd-Mandaue Administrative Officer Edgar Espina said some residents in Barangays Looc and Umapad have already begun moving to safer areas.

“All our public schools are ready and open to serve as evacuation centers,” Espina said.

Various city departments have also been deployed to support evacuation and relief operations.

The City Health Office will monitor evacuees’ health, while the City Social Welfare Services Office (CSWSO) will oversee relief distribution and camp management.

The City Engineering Office will handle transportation and post-storm clearing, the BFP will ensure fire safety, and the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) will maintain sanitation and waste disposal.

On Monday morning, November 3, Mayor Ouano convened the city’s Quick Response Team—composed of the CDRRMO, City Health Office, CSWS, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, Information Office, Coast Guard, BFP, and Mandaue City Police Office—to finalize coordination and readiness measures for Typhoon Tino.

In preparation for rescue and clearing operations, 27 chainsaws and rescue boats have been distributed to the city’s 27 barangays. The chainsaws will be used to remove fallen trees and debris that may block roads or endanger residents.

CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez said barangay Emergency Response Teams have been directed to closely monitor their areas. He added that the CDRRMO is tracking the typhoon’s movement from the city’s command center and monitoring road conditions and river water levels to ensure a quick and coordinated response.

