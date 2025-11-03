Frenzy Williams captures SUGBU Shootout Tournament crown

Photo caption: Frenzy Williams. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Frenzy Williams made her mark in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament after clinching the championship last Sunday, November 2, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Williams, who competed alongside her husband Tbonz, tallied a total of 219 pinfalls to pull off a stunning upset over a field of more experienced and decorated bowlers.

She outclassed Division B bowler Feben Landazabal, who finished second with 205 pinfalls, and former national team standout Jomar Jumapao, who placed third with 203.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza lauded the couple’s dedication to the sport, saying their consistent training has clearly paid off: “Hard work really improves your game.”

The Williams duo are regulars at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center, home of SUGBU Association Inc., where they practice almost daily.

Tbonz recently won the Solina Cup in Bacolod City, while Frenzy continues her steady rise toward more podium finishes.

In the combined qualifying rounds for Divisions B and C, Frenzy, a Division C bowler, scored 759 pinfalls to earn a slot in the final alongside Landazabal, who posted 763. Former champion Dory Enoveso narrowly missed the cut with 745 pinfalls for third.

Meanwhile, in Division A, Jumapao dominated the qualifying round with 828 pinfalls, followed by former winner Vivian Padawan with 794, and Tbonz Williams in third with 768.

