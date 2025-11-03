Cebu FC earns back-to-back wins with 2-0 victory over UMAK FC

Jaime Rosquillo erupts in celebration after scoring Cebu FC’s first goal. | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants notched their second consecutive win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after blanking the University of Makati (UMAK) FC, 2-0, on Sunday, November 2, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The Gentle Giants improved their record to four wins, two losses, and one draw for a total of 13 points—just two behind league leader One Taguig FC and one behind second-ranked Manila Digger FC.

Cebu’s defenders stepped up late in the match to secure the full three points and tighten their grip on fourth place in the standings.

It took nearly the entire match for the Gentle Giants to break through UMAK’s defense. Defender Jaime Rosquillo finally opened the scoring in the 72nd minute, connecting on a header off a perfectly placed left corner kick from Bol Tong.

Rising above the crowd, Rosquillo sent the ball into the far corner—beyond the reach of UMAK’s goalkeeper.

Cebu sealed the win in stoppage time when another defender, Noah Ledell, finished off a breakaway play.

Ledell and Marius Kore sprinted past UMAK’s backline, with Kore flicking the ball to the left flank to set up Ledell’s right-footed strike that found the back of the net, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Gentle Giants.

