Cebu suspends gov’t work amid Typhoon Tino

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | Nestor Archival Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government and Cebu City Government have suspended work in government offices as Typhoon “Tino” threatens to bring heavy rains, strong winds, and possible flooding across the province.

Cebu Province

Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro issued Executive Order No. 67, Series of 2025, declaring the suspension of work in all national and local government offices in Cebu Province starting 12:00 noon on Monday, November 3, until Tuesday, November 4.

The order cited the latest advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), which warned that the typhoon could trigger flash floods, landslides, and other hazards.

Baricuatro’s directive was anchored on Executive Order No. 66, Series of 2012, which sets guidelines for class and work suspensions during weather disturbances, and Section 16 of the Local Government Code of 1991, which mandates local governments to protect life and property during calamities.

Offices engaged in frontline and emergency response, social welfare, health services, and public safety are exempted to ensure the continuous delivery of essential services.

The provincial government also urged private companies and establishments to suspend work in line with Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regulations and advisories.

Cebu City

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. issued Executive Order No. 032 on Monday evening, November 3, suspending work in all Cebu City government offices on Tuesday, November 4.

The order followed the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) amid the expected impact of Typhoon Tino.

Archival clarified that offices involved in disaster response, emergency operations, health services, and other essential functions will remain operational to provide critical public assistance.

Both the provincial and city governments urged residents to stay indoors, monitor official advisories, and take necessary safety precautions as Typhoon Tino continues to affect parts of Cebu.

