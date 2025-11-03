Signal No. 4 up in northern, central Cebu as Typhoon Tino strengthens

DOST-PAGASA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) intensified on Monday evening, November 3, prompting PAGASA to hoist Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over northern and central parts of the province, including Cebu City and the Camotes Islands.

Under Signal No. 4 are the following areas: Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Balamban, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, and the Camotes Islands.

These areas may experience typhoon-force winds of up to 184 kilometers per hour, capable of causing widespread damage to houses, power lines, and other infrastructure, according to PAGASA’s 8 p.m. weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, the following localities remain under Signal No. 3, where storm-force winds (89–117 km/h) may cause moderate to significant impact: City of Talisay, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sibonga, City of Carcar, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, and the Bantayan Islands.

The parts of southern Cebu not mentioned above remain under Signal No. 2, where gale-force winds may bring minor to moderate damage.

Local disaster offices across Cebu have been placed on full alert, advising residents in coastal and low-lying areas to move to safer ground as storm surges of over 3 meters and heavy rains are expected within the next 48 hours.

As of 7 p.m., the center of Typhoon Tino was located 95 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, gusts reaching 170 km/h, and moving west-northwest at 15 km/h.

