New season of Cong. Duke Frasco Christmas Invitational tips off Dec. 8

Photo caption: Dondon Hontiveros, who played for Cebu City, in action during the previous season. | Photo from Cong. Duke Frasco Cup Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The annual Cong. Duke Frasco Christmas Invitational Basketball Tournament returns for another exciting season, kicking off on December 8 at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex in Liloan, Cebu.

Defending champion Cebu City, which captured the title last March under the leadership of former Cebu City vice mayor Dondon Hontiveros, will be back to defend its crown. The host team, Liloan, last season’s runner-up, also returns for another run at the title.

Joining the competition are teams from Talisay City, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu, Compostela, Danao, Mandaue, Bogo, and a combined squad from Catmon, Sogod, and Borbon.

Teams from Camotes, Naga, Carcar, Argao, Minglanilla, Toledo, Moalboal, Alcantara, and Dalaguete are also expected to confirm their participation in what has become a province-wide showcase of local basketball talent.

Last year, the tournament gained popularity for featuring some of Cebu’s finest ex-varsity players, professionals, and seasoned standouts.

This year’s champion will take home ₱250,000, while the runner-up will receive ₱150,000. Teams reaching the second round but failing to advance will earn ₱20,000, and those eliminated in the first round will get ₱10,000 each.

Aside from this major invitational, Liloan also continues to host the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup, an annual under-25 basketball and volleyball tournament held at the same venue.

