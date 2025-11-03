FIFA taps Cebuana lawyer Renee Songalia for beach soccer committee

Renee Songalia (rightmost) with Guillermo Iroy Jr. (leftmost), Mariano Araneta (second from left), and John Gutierrez (third from left). | PFF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own Renee Songalia has achieved a historic milestone after being appointed as a member of the FIFA Beach Soccer Committee , a major step forward for both the Visayas and the country’s representation in the global football scene.

Songalia, who is also a lawyer specializing in international and commercial law, currently serves as the General Secretary of the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) and sits in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Executive Committee representing the Visayas. Beyond her legal and administrative work, she remains active as a club player and an advocate for grassroots football in the region.

Her appointment, confirmed during the 33rd FIFA Council Meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 2, 2025, places her among four Filipino executives now serving in key FIFA committees — a remarkable achievement for Philippine football leadership.READ: Parents’ petition vs. CRFA denied by RTC, but legal battle continues

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez welcomed the news, saying Songalia’s inclusion in the FIFA Beach Soccer Committee is “timely and significant,” especially with the Philippines’ growing interest in coastal-based sports.

“Developing beach football in the Philippines is a natural fit given our abundance of scenic coastlines, which can serve as perfect venues for the sport,” Gutierrez said. “Beyond competition, it can also help promote sports tourism and local economic activity, especially in our island communities.”

Songalia joins fellow Filipinos appointed to FIFA committees: PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez (FIFA Futsal Committee), Philippine Sports Commission Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. (Adjudication Chamber, FIFA Ethics Committee), and FIFA Council Member and former PFF President Mariano “Nonong” Araneta (Council Delegate, FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee).

President Gutierrez said the series of appointments “reflects the growing respect for Filipino leadership within FIFA and the shared commitment to integrity, inclusivity, and development across all forms of the game.”

With Songalia’s appointment, Cebu’s football community now finds itself more connected than ever to the global football network.

