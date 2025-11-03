Dejano thanks Cebu City officials’ full support in Batang Pinoy campaign

Photo caption: Cebu City athletes, along with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano, pose for a group photo during a courtesy call. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano expressed his gratitude to the Cebu City government for its full support of the Cebu City Niños who competed in the recently concluded Batang Pinoy National Championships in General Santos City.

Cebu City collected 31 gold, 34 silver, and 48 bronze medals, finishing 8 golds short of last year’s 39-gold output.

Despite the drop, Dejano said the city remains proud of its athletes for enduring the long, grueling sea and land travel from Cebu to General Santos.

Based on the latest but still unofficial tally from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Cebu City ranked seventh with a 28-29-42 medal count.

Dejano noted, however, that the figures were inaccurate as the PSC has yet to release the final standings.

The chairman’s heartfelt gratitude

“On behalf of the Cebu City Sports Commission, I extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all our coaches, athletes, CCSC staff, and support personnel for your unwavering dedication and exemplary participation in the Batang Pinoy 2025,” Dejano said.

Dejano and a bunch of Cebu City’s athletes and coaches paid a courtesy visit to Archival on Monday, November 3, to report on their campaign’s outcome in General Santos City:

“Your hard work, discipline, and commitment have brought pride and honor to Cebu City. Beyond the medals and victories, what truly matters are the lessons we’ve learned—the values of teamwork, perseverance, sportsmanship, and unity that this experience has strengthened in all of us.”

Dejano also thanked Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tommy Osmeña, the members of the City Council, the CCSC Commissioners, and the City Administrator for their continued support.

“Your belief in our youth and in the power of sports inspires us to aim higher and work harder. To everyone who made this journey possible—from preparation to competition—daghang salamat! Together, we continue to build a stronger, prouder, and more passionate Cebu City,” he added.

The bulk of Cebu City’s gold medals came from its jiu-jitsu team with seven golds in total, while wrestling had five. Weightlifting and archery had three apiece.

Cebu City sent a 430-strong delegation to the Batang Pinoy National Finals, including 342 athletes, 66 coaches, and 22 officials. All delegates were provided with new uniforms and gear for the weeklong meet.

