Tino speeds up, hits Dinagat & Homonhon islands

Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) is now moving faster across the Philippine seas, raising alarm for communities in its path as it approaches Eastern and Central Visayas, the state weather bureau reported on its 11 p.m. Monday bulletin.

The typhoon is heading westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph), doubling its previous speed of 15 km/h and shifting from its earlier west-northwest track.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, November 3, Tino packs maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center, with gusts reaching 205 kph and a central pressure of 960 hPa.

The eye of the typhoon was estimated over the coastal waters of Loreto, Dinagat Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) notes that typhoon-force winds extend up to 300 kilometers from the center, threatening nearby islands and coastal communities.

The intensifying typhoon is already bringing life-threatening conditions to Homonhon and Dinagat Islands.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors and follow local authorities’ instructions, including evacuation orders if necessary.

The combination of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible storm surges could lead to flooding, landslides, and widespread damage.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, as Tino is expected to move across Visayas and northern Palawan over the next two days.

Pagasa emphasizes that even areas not directly in the typhoon’s path should remain alert for heavy rainfall, strong gusts, and coastal flooding. / mme

