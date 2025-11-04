Fuel price increase set Nov. 4

MANILA – Fuel prices are scheduled to increase again on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, by as much as P2.70 per liter.

In separate advisories Monday, Seaoil, PTT Philippines, and Jetti Petroleum said the price of their gasoline products will be hiked by P1.70 per liter and diesel by P2.70 per liter, effective 6 a.m.

Seaoil said the price of its kerosene will also increase by P2.10 per liter.

The same hikes will also be implemented by Caltex for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, effective 6:01 a.m.

“The adjustments reflect the movement on prices of refined fuel products, freight and market premiums in the international market,” Jetti Petroleum said in its advisory.

This is the fifth consecutive week of gasoline price increases amid supply issues, partly due to the United States’ sanctions on two Russian oil producers.

