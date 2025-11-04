‘Emman Atienza Bill’ vs cyberbullying, fake news pushed

MANILA, Philippines — JV Ejercito, the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, has filed the ‘Emman Atienza Bill’ seeking to address the growing wave of cyberbullying, fake news, and online defamation in the country, especially against vulnerable users such as the youth.

He particularly referred to it as the Anti-Online Hate and Harassment Bill, also known as the Emman Atienza Bill.

“While social media serves as a platform to advocate for truth, it has also given room for ruining reputations, spreading fake news, rumors, false accusations, and violence,” Ejercito said.

“In reality, there are no delete or edit buttons for the ones we have hurt,” he added.

In filing his bill, Ejercito noted that many young people have fallen victim to online bullying, including Emman Atienza, the late daughter of his friend and TV personality Kim Atienza, after whom the bill is named.

“With the primary objective to protect individuals from online harassment, this bill seeks to strengthen the implementation of laws that deter cyberbullying and online hate,” Ejercito said.

“And as Emman used to always say, to promote a little kindness,” he added.

The senator then proceeded to explain that his recently-filed Senate Bill No. 1474 expands the protection of citizens under existing laws such as the Cybercrime Prevention Act and the Anti-Bullying Act, which he describes as limited in scope.

Under the proposed legislation, acts such as cyberlibel, online hate speech, and harassment, including expressions inciting hatred or discrimination based on one’s gender or sexuality, cyberstalking, and the non-consensual sharing of private information will be explicitly penalized.

It affirms that fair commentary, satire, criticism, and opinions, especially those directed at public officials, remain fully protected except when they contain false or defamatory statements.

Pursuant to the measure, digital platforms will be required to act swiftly by removing or blocking harmful content within 24 hours of verified complaints or court orders.

They must also suspend or ban offending users, preserve digital evidence, and provide accessible reporting and redress systems. Failure to comply may lead to penalties or affect their authority to operate in the Philippines.

To ensure that victims receive the help they need, the bill mandates a Victim Support and Protection Program that offers psychosocial support and counseling through the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health, as well as legal aid and protection through the Department of Justice, including assistance in securing protection orders when necessary.

Ejercito said the cost of these services will be borne by the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, perpetrators of online abuse will face stiff sanctions, including imprisonment and fines ranging from PHP 50,000 to PHP 200,000, depending on the gravity and frequency of the offense.

