IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

Residents start clearing debris to start recovery efforts following the typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Cebu early Tuesday, November 4, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

CEBU, Philippines–Typhoon Tino (International name: Kalmaegi) left a trail of destruction in Cebu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as it barreled its way through the province with strong winds and rain that reminded many of their experience with super typhoon Odette a few years back.

Typhoon Tino, the country’s 20th tropical cyclone this year, brought maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometer per hour (km/h) with gustiness of up to 205 km/h.

Aside from the wind, the typhoon also brought with it heavy rain which caused flooding in many areas.

Here are some photos of the aftermath of Typhoon Tino as residents have started clearing debris from their homes and surroundings to start recovery efforts following the typhoon’s onslaught.

A house made of light materials is damaged due to the winds brought by typhoon Tino in Cebu on Tuesday, November 4. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Residents start clearing debris from their homes and surroundings to start recovery efforts following typhoon Tino’s onslaught. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Residents start clearing debris from their homes and surroundings to start recovery efforts following typhoon Tino’s onslaught. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Residents start clearing debris from their homes and surroundings to start recovery efforts following typhoon Tino’s onslaught. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Photo shows a house that lost its roof following the onslaught of typhoon Tino in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

Photo shows the damage caused by typhoon Tino in Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Lyle Andales

A large tree that stood for years near the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City got cut down by the strong winds of typhoon Tino on Tuesday dawn, November 4. CDN Digital photo | Dennis Mangubat

