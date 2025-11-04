IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines–Typhoon Tino (International name: Kalmaegi) left a trail of destruction in Cebu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, as it barreled its way through the province with strong winds and rain that reminded many of their experience with super typhoon Odette a few years back.
Typhoon Tino, the country’s 20th tropical cyclone this year, brought maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometer per hour (km/h) with gustiness of up to 205 km/h.
