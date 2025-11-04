Tino leaves severe flooding in Metro Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dozens remain stranded in the upper floors of their houses and needed rescue after Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) dumped intense rains in Metro Cebu on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.
Severe flooding, mostly due to overflowing rivers, have been reported in huge parts of the metro including the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue and the towns of Consolacion, and Liloan, according to the latest report from the provincial government.
Power lines remain down as well as telecommunications line.
Around 4 a.m., Tino made landfall around Borbon town, northern Cebu before heading to Western Visayas.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last located Tino over the waters off Sagay City in Negros Occidental as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
It maintained its strength with wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 205 kph.
Meanwhile, weather has yet to improve, with gusts of strong wind still being felt in most parts of Cebu as of this writing.
