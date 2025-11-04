New Tropical Depression forms south of Guam, may enter PAR this weekend

PAGASA monitors a tropical depression that may enter PAR this weekend. | DOST-PAGASA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The low-pressure area monitored south of Guam has developed into a new tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the local state weather bureau reported on Tuesday, November 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast the system to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by November 7 or 8.

Once inside PAR, it will be named “UWAN.”

As of PAGASA’s bulletin on Tuesday morning, the system was last located 1,985 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao.

It was also recorded moving west at 20 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts reaching up to 70 km/h.

PAGASA said it may slow down and change direction before accelerating northwest over the Philippine Sea later this week.

The cyclone may intensify into a typhoon by Thursday, November 6, and could reach super typhoon strength over the weekend.

While the system remains far from land, it may cause rough seas along the country’s northern and eastern coasts starting November 5.PAGASA’s latest forecast also show that the new tropical depression exact landfall location and time remains highly uncertain.

Typhoon Tino still inside PAR

Meanwhile, Typhoon Tino has slightly weakened as it moved towards Western Visayas and Negros Island Region.

However, it is expected to remain at typhoon category as it passes over the country.

It will continue to bring strong winds and heavy rains as it travels westward at 25 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts reaching 195 km/h.

Tino is expected to leave PAR by the evening of November 5 or morning of November 6.

