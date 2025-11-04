No crocodile escape confirmed in Talisay City wildlife park after Tino

Flooded street fronting Crocolandia in Talisay City, Cebu, as posted on Facebook at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. | Photo courtesy of Yanyan Adaza Ochotorena Facebook via Inquirer Visayas

Emergency crews and local officials in Talisay City in Cebu moved quick Tuesday, November 4, to secure animals at Crocolandia after floodwaters reportedly breached parts of the park’s perimeter as Typhoon Tino’s rain inundated low-lying areas.

Initial field reports from barangay responders said sections of a wall of the park collapsed due to swiftly rising water, prompting a precautionary sweep of the grounds and adjacent waterways while staff worked to reinforce barriers and transfer animals to safer enclosures.

READ: TINO: Live updates

Authorities said there was no confirmed escape of crocodiles or other dangerous wildlife as of press time but urged residents living downstream to keep away from flood-filled creeks and to report any animal sightings to disaster officials immediately.

Crocolandia, a small wildlife park in Barangay Biasong known for housing saltwater crocodiles (including long-time resident “Lapu-Lapu”) as well as snakes, birds, and other rescued fauna—has operated for years as a conservation-oriented mini-zoo and education park in Talisay, the city next to Cebu City and the gateway to southern Cebu.

Its collection and public programs have been covered by mainstream Cebu media and national outlets over the years, underscoring the potential public-safety risks officials must weigh during extreme flooding events.

The precautionary measures came as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Administration’s (Pagasa) morning bulletins warned of continuing heavy rain, gale-force winds, and dangerous coastal conditions linked to Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi), with subsequent advisories to be issued throughout the day.

City responders said the priority at Crocolandia is to account for all animals, erect temporary barriers where needed, and stage traps and transport carriers as a fallback if any movement of wildlife is detected.

The public was reminded not to approach or attempt to handle any animal found outside the facility and to immediately call the barangay, CDRRMO, or police hotlines. Officials added that updates would be released once the floodwaters receded and a full assessment was completed.

