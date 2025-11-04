Nursing Licensure Exams in Cebu, IloIlo, Tacloban rescheduled
PRC said rescheduling of exams due to Typhoon TINO
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The 2025 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE) in Cebu, Iloilo, and Tacloban has been rescheduled to November 6 and 7 due to threat of Typhoon Tino.
The nursing licensure exams was initially set from November 4 to 5, 2025.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the schedule change in two separate posts early morning on November 4, a few hours before the exam was set to start.
READ: TINO: Live updates
Under PRC’s Resolution No. 2019- 1178, licensure exams are automatically cancelled when Storm Signal No. 4 is raised by the local state weather bureau.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed Cebu, Iloilo, and Leyte under Signal No. 4 at 2:00 a.m. on November 4.
READ: Signal No. 4 up in northern, central Cebu as Typhoon Tino strengthens
READ: Nursing exam topnotcher: ‘When you dream, dream big’
Thousands of examinees affected
Meanwhile, PRC 7 Regional Director Narcival Taquiqui shared that 4,400 PNLE examinees have been noted for Central Visayas.
Affected Nursing Licensure Exams participants are advised to coordinate their queries and concerns to the concerned PRC Regional Offices.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.