Nursing Licensure Exams in Cebu, IloIlo, Tacloban rescheduled

A nurse attends one of the patients in Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) pedia ward in this CDN file photo.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The 2025 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE) in Cebu, Iloilo, and Tacloban has been rescheduled to November 6 and 7 due to threat of Typhoon Tino.

The nursing licensure exams was initially set from November 4 to 5, 2025.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the schedule change in two separate posts early morning on November 4, a few hours before the exam was set to start.

PRC announces the schedule change for the November 2025 PNLE in typhoon-affected areas. | Professional Regulation Commission

Under PRC’s Resolution No. 2019- 1178, licensure exams are automatically cancelled when Storm Signal No. 4 is raised by the local state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed Cebu, Iloilo, and Leyte under Signal No. 4 at 2:00 a.m. on November 4.

Thousands of examinees affected

Meanwhile, PRC 7 Regional Director Narcival Taquiqui shared that 4,400 PNLE examinees have been noted for Central Visayas.

Affected Nursing Licensure Exams participants are advised to coordinate their queries and concerns to the concerned PRC Regional Offices.

