Cebu City flash floods: At least 12 feared dead after Typhoon Tino

Rescue teams from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) respond to emergencies in Villa del Rio, Barangay Bacayan, following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (International name: KALMAEGI). Heavy winds and flooding have prompted ongoing search and rescue operations as the community seeks aid. | Cebu City News/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twelve residents of Barangay Bacayan, including members of two families, are feared dead after flash floods triggered by Typhoon Tino swept through mountain communities in northern Cebu City early Tuesday, November 4.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed the fatalities in a live broadcast on his official Facebook page, saying that only one man—the father—survived from the two families believed to have been carried away by floodwaters.

READ: TINO: Live updates

No one recovered yet

“Sa 12 ka casualty, wala pa gyud na recover kay naanod sa baha. Wala pa mi kahibalo kung naa ra ba sila sa kilid-kilid o nadala sa anod,” Archival said.

(Of the 12 casualties, they have not yet been recovered because they were carried away by the flood waters. We don’t know if they are just at the riverbank or they were carried away far away by the floodswater.)

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

The mayor said that as of Tuesday afternoon, search and retrieval teams were still scouring the affected areas, particularly along the stretch of Bacayan River leading to Barangay Talamban, where debris from dozens of destroyed houses had been found.

A separate body of a man, believed to be about 50 years old and a resident of Barangay Pit-os, was retrieved in Barangay Talamban. Authorities have yet to confirm whether he is among the 12 reported missing.

‘Half the community washed away’

Archival described Bacayan as the hardest-hit barangay, where flash floods engulfed half of a riverside community.

“Pinakadako gyud somewhere Bacayan, Villa del Rio. Usa na kadako nga community village—half of it na[sakop] sa sapa,” he said.

(The biggest community affected is Bacayan, Villa del Rio. It is one big community village that is affected – half of it is [was flooded] by the river.)

“For so many years, wala gyud misaka ang baha, so kampante na sila. Pero karon, mga alas 4:30 nisaka, niabot sa second floor,” he said.

(For so many years, the floodwaters there never rose so they were not worried about it. But now, at past 4:30 a.m., the water reached the second floor of the house.)

READ: Tino leaves severe flooding in Metro Cebu

50 to 60 houses swept away

He added that about 50 to 60 houses in Bacayan were swept away by the flood, with debris later spotted downstream in Talamban.

“Makita nimo ang mga debris naa na sa Talamban dapit. Sa north district, 95 percent sa mga balay nga naa sa kilid sa sapa naanod gyud sa baha,” the mayor reported.

(You can see the debris that are there in the Talamban area. In the north district, 95 percent of the houses that were at the side of the river were carried away by the flood waters.)

‘We told them to transfer’

Archival lamented that many residents ignored earlier warnings to evacuate, believing the flood would not rise as it had in previous years.

“Ang problema, giingnan na nato sila nga transfer namo, pero wala gyud sila nibalhin. Wala nila ma-realize nga ing’ana na kagrabe ang baha,” he said.

(The problem, we already told them to transfer from the area, but they did not heed our call. They did not realize that the flood now is that bigger.)

As communications remained down in many upland barangays, the city government relied on radio transmissions to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

“Ang problema gyud is communication. Ang ato na lang saligan kay radio. Not all barangays connected, so akong direction karon is number one, tanang dalan sa bukid maagian. Number two, roads to Bacayan must be cleared so makaabot ang pagkaon og tubig,” Archival said.

(The problem now is communication. We are now just relying on radios. Not all barangays are connected, so my direction now is number one, all roads in the mountains should be passable. Number two, roads to Bacayan must be cleared so food and water can reach the area.)

No casualties have been reported so far due to landslides, but the mayor said they would continue to monitor other mountain barangays where road access had been blocked by debris.

Massive damage to vehicles and property

Floodwaters also damaged almost all vehicles parked along Bacayan’s main roads.

“Ninety-nine point nine percent sa mga sakyanan nadaot. Ang mga sakyanan nga naa sa kadalanan, naanod. Ang among gibuhat, hinay-hinay among gi-retrieve [para makaagi] ang mga ambulansya,” Archival said.

(Ninety-nine point nine percent of the vehicles are damaged. The vehicles parked along the road were washed away. What we are doing now is to slowly retrieve these vehicles so that the ambulances can pass by.)

Widespread flooding in Metro Cebu

Typhoon Tino, which made landfall in Borbon, northern Cebu, around 4 a.m. Tuesday, unleashed torrential rains that caused widespread flooding across Metro Cebu, including the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and the towns of Consolacion and Liloan.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Pagasa said Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) has further weakened as it decelerated over the Iloilo Strait, now affecting large portions of Western Visayas.

In its Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 15, Pagasa located the eye of Tino over the coastal waters of Jordan, Guimaras (10.6°N, 122.5°E). The typhoon now packs maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gustiness of up to 180 kph, while moving west-southwestward at 20 kph.

Pagasa said strong to typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 300 kilometers from the center, bringing severe weather conditions to parts of the Visayas and nearby regions.

Wind signals hoisted

The weather bureau maintained Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 over Cebu Province, including Bantayan Island, due to gale-force winds that posed a minor to moderate threat to life and property.

Higher wind signals were hoisted in areas closer to Tino’s core, with Signal No. 4 raised over parts of Antique, Iloilo, and Guimaras, where typhoon-force winds and significant to severe impacts are expected within 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 3 remains up over portions of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, and Signal No. 1 covers parts of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol.

Lapu-Lapu spared

In contrast, Lapu-Lapu City reported no casualties. Mayor Cindi King-Chan said only minor damage from fallen trees and power lines was recorded.

“We are about 80 percent recovered as of this morning. Power and water restoration efforts are ongoing,” King-Chan said, citing the assessment of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

New tropical depression brewing

Meanwhile, Pagasa reported the formation of a new tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), about 1,985 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao.

Moving westward at 20 kilometers per hour, the system is expected to enter PAR by Friday or Saturday and will be named “Uwan” once it does. Pagasa said it had not yet been affecting any part of the country.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP