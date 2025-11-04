Amid Tino, Cebuanos find food, shelter, spiritual help in churches

Cebuanos flocked to the streets of Cebu City on Sunday, Sept. 28 to welcome Archbishop-designate Alberto “Abet” S. Uy on his arrival. The archbishop declared structurally safe Cebu churches open to evacuees from typhoon Tino. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Churches across Cebu archdiocese provided sanctuary to communities that were vulnerable to typhoon Tino, which swept through parts of the province on Nov. 3 and 4.

The Catholic churches, except for those closed due to the Sept. 30 earthquake, were directed to serve as temporary shelter during the typhoon by Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy.

The archbishop issued his directive a day before the typhoon, Msgr. Joseph Tan, the archdiocese’s media liaison officer told Cebu Daily News Digital.

Parish churches and residents in different areas of Cebu responded positively to the archbishop’s directives, as shown in photographs on Facebook accounts of parishes and priests.

In Cebu’s north, Fr. Severino Escobido III announced that Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Church in Barangay Ibo, Danao City was serving as an evacuation center.

In Cebu City, the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino, the mainland’s oldest parish church, opened its spacious parish activity center to many families who stayed at least one night there.

They remained safe even as the Tino toppled trees in the churchyard and the 6 a.m. Holy Mass on Nov. 4 had to be cancelled for safety reasons. Morning Mass was similarly cancelled at Cebu’s best known church, the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

READ: Aftermath of typhoon Tino in Cebu

In southern Cebu, some families took refuge amid the storm at the activity center named after the late Pope Francis in San Roque Parish Church, Barangay Uling, Naga City.

The evacuees received free porridge at the center from benefactors. The community is led by its parish priest, Fr. Harvey Argoncillo.

Heaven stormed with prayers

The metropolitan Cebu archdiocese and its suffragans in other Visayas islands – the Dioceses of Tagbilaran and Talibon in Bohol, the Diocese of Dumaguete in Negros Oriental, and the Diocese of Maasin in Southern Leyte circulated prayers of petition to weaken or for protection from storms as the weather disturbance approached.

The Archdiocese of Cebu published a “Prayer for protection from the dangers of the incoming typhoon,” while the Diocese of Dumaguete released a “Prayer against destruction from typhoon Tino and other calamities.”READ: At least 12 feared dead after typhoon Tino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP