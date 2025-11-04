Typhoon Tino weakens further, slows down over Iloilo Strait

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NR. 15 Typhoon #TinoPH (KALMAEGI) Issued at 2:00 PM, 04 November 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) weakened further and slowed down as it crossed the Iloilo Strait Tuesday afternoon.

This, even as several provinces in the Visayas and parts of Luzon remained under high tropical cyclone wind signals, the state weather bureau said.

Pagasa 2 p.m. bulletin

In its 2 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Tino’s eye was located over the coastal waters of Jordan, Guimaras, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gusts of up to 180 km/h.

The typhoon’s central pressure was estimated at 970 hectopascal or hPa, which is a unit of atmospheric pressure, as it moved west-southwest at a slower pace of 20 km/h.

“Tino further weakens as it decelerates over Iloilo Strait,” Pagasa said.

It is noted that the system continues to affect a wide swath of the Visayas and Southern Luzon, with strong to typhoon-force winds extending up to 300 kilometers from the center.

Signal No. 4 over Guimaras

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 remained hoisted over Guimaras, portions of Iloilo, and Antique, where typhoon-force winds of up to 184 km/h may pose a “significant to severe threat to life and property.”

TCWS No. 3 was raised over the Calamian Islands in Palawan, Aklan, Capiz, and parts of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. These areas are expected to experience storm-force winds ranging from 89 to 117 km/h.

Bantayan Island under Signal No. 2

Meanwhile, Cebu, including Bantayan Island, and northwestern Bohol remained under TCWS No. 2, which warns of gale-force winds between 62 and 88 km/h and poses a “minor to moderate threat” to life and property. Other nearby provinces such as Leyte, Biliran, and the rest of Bohol were under Signal No. 1.

Pagasa cautioned that local winds could be stronger in coastal and mountainous areas, while relatively weaker in sheltered localities.

The weather bureau also warned of heavy to intense rainfall in areas affected by Tino and the shear line. It advised residents in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas to stay alert and heed evacuation orders from local officials.

High risk of storm surge

“There is a high risk of life-threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 meters within the next 24 hours over low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas,” Pagasa said in its advisory.

A gale warning was also in effect across the seaboards of the Visayas and parts of Southern Luzon and Mindanao, with waves reaching up to 6 meters over the Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and up to 5 meters along the coastlines of Iloilo, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, and northern Cebu.

Pagasa reiterated that sea travel remains risky for all types of vessels.

After making landfall over Guimaras, Tino is expected to continue its track across Western Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

Tino to remain at typhoon strength

While the typhoon is weakening due to land interaction, Pagasa said it is likely to remain at typhoon strength within Philippine territory and could re-intensify once it reemerges over open waters.

“Due to interaction with the terrain, Tino slightly weakens while over the coastal waters of Western Visayas. However, Tino is expected to remain at typhoon category throughout its passage,” the bureau said.

The public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices have been advised to take all necessary precautions against possible flooding, landslides, storm surges, and destructive winds.

Residents living in high-risk areas are urged to coordinate closely with local authorities, observe evacuation orders, and stay updated through official PAGASA bulletins and advisories.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued at 5 p.m. today.

