Sea mishap in Cebu: 9 rescued after they defied PCG no-sail policy

SEA MISHAP. Nine individuals were rescued after the motorboat they took from La Libertad, Negros Oriental to Dumanjug, Cebu capsized on Monday (Nov. 3, 2025). The Coast Guard in Negros Oriental said they defied the no-sail policy of the agency in the wake of Typhoon Tino. (Photo courtesy of Public Information Office-Dumanjug Facebook)

DUMAGUETE CITY – Nine individuals were rescued after the motorboat they were riding capsized in Dumanjug, Cebu despite a no-sail policy enforced by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Negros Oriental, an official said on Tuesday.

Lt. Marionne Abigail Enopia, Coast Guard Station Negros Oriental commander, told the Philippine News Agency that the motorboat departed Monday afternoon from the coast of La Libertad without permission from the agency.

READ: TINO: Live updates

“They were just waiting for a chance to leave without the Coast Guard watching them and insisted on sailing even though all types of sea travel in Negros Oriental were suspended earlier that day,” Enopia said.

Coast Guard personnel in the province earlier distributed flyers and talked to fisherfolk and coastal communities ahead of the onslaught of Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi) in Negros Oriental, she added.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

The eight passengers and the motorboat operator were plucked from the sea by responding Coast Guard personnel in Dumanjug and were all declared safe.

As of Tuesday, all types of sea travel remain suspended in Negros Oriental as Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals of varying numbers were still hoisted over the province, the local Coast Guard chief said. (PNA)

READ: Marcos closely monitors Tino, directs agencies to worst-hit provinces

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP