PAF chopper on Tino mission crashes in Agusan del Sur

MANILA – A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter deployed to conduct damage assessment following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino encountered an “air mishap” on Tuesday afternoon in Agusan del Sur.

“The PAF confirms that one of its ‘Super Huey’ helicopters encountered an air mishap today, Nov. 4, 2025, near the vicinity 60th Infantry Battalion at Agusan del Sur,” PAF said in a statement.

The aircraft was part of a flight of four helicopters that departed from Davao and was en route to Butuan City to conduct a rapid damage assessment needs analysis (RDANA) mission.

PAF said communication with the helicopter was lost, which immediately prompted the launch of a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

No further details were immediately available.

PAF said a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances and cause of the accident.

“The PAF is focusing all efforts on the ongoing SAR operations,” it said. “We are praying for the safety of the pilots and crew involved in this unfortunate air mishap.” (PNA)

