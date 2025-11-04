Thousands flee homes as Mandaue floods reach second floor

Disaster personnel assists residents during a rescue operation in Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, at the height of typhoon Tino on Tuesday morning, November 4. | Photos from Mandaue City Police Office

MANDAUE CITY— Thousands of residents were evacuated in Mandaue City after the Butuanon River overflowed early Tuesday morning, Nov. 4, following hours of continuous rain and high tide.

According to Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) head Buddy Alain Ybañez, preemptive evacuations were already implemented on Monday, Nov. 3. Some residents voluntarily went to evacuation centers, while others were assisted by barangay officials.

However, several families who stayed in their homes were later caught by the rising floodwaters around 4 a.m. Tuesday and had to be rescued. Most of the areas affected by the Mandaue floods were along the Butuanon River, including Barangays Ibabao-Estancia and Paknaan.

Ybañez added that while some residents were aware their areas were flood-prone, many did not expect the water to rise as high as it did, with floods reportedly reaching the second floor of some houses.

“Tanan barangays sa Mandaue City affected. Naay uban barangays na gi-evacuate but gamay ra. Naa sad uban barangays mga 14 families. Naa sad jud daghan gipang-evacuate,” Ybañez said.

He said floodwaters reached above chest level in some areas, intensified by the high tide, which caused flooding even in barangays that are not usually affected.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the Mandaue floods reached even subdivisions that are not typically considered flood-prone.

“Even subdivisions were inundated sa maong baha, ni-overflow gyud ang Butuanon. Tanan barangays along the Butuanon River from Casuntingan, Tingub, to Paknaan — dili lang sa 6.5 relocation site, apil ang mga ibabaw ato nga area. Naay uban balay ang tubig hapit muabot sa atop,” Fortuna said.

Butuanon River’s upstream is located in Cebu City while its downstream portion flows through Mandaue City — which receives much of the river’s overflow during heavy rains.

Rescue teams from the MCDRRMO, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Mandaue City Police Office, and the Coast Guard were deployed to assist residents. Some areas, however, were difficult to reach due to deep floodwaters.

Ybañez said Mandaue City remains under red alert status until conditions stabilize.

