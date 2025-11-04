DepEd: Year-end bonuses, cash gifts to be released to employees in Nov.

FILE PHOTO: Education Secretary Sonny Angara. Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — It seems education department personnel will be celebrating Christmas as early as November.

This after the Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Tuesday the release of the year-end bonus and cash gift for Education department personnel on the upcoming payday.

The release of the year-end bonus to all teaching and non-teaching personnel equivalent to one month of basic pay and a cash gift of P5,000 was approved by Education Secretary Sonny Angara in a memorandum dated November 4.

“This is in recognition of your invaluable dedication and service to our learners and the Department,” read Angara’s memorandum, addressed to all regional directors, schools division superintendents, and DepEd personnel.

He also told all regional and school division officers to ensure the release of all benefits along with the first November 2025 payroll.

Angara said the offices must coordinate closely with all implementing units under DepEd “to guarantee the timely processing and disbursement to all teaching and non-teaching personnel.”

“Our shared goal is for every DepEd employee to receive their benefits on time,” he also said.

Angara’s memorandum came after President Marcos directed the budget department to release the year-end bonus and cash gifts to almost 2 million employees in the government.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the year-end bonus has to be equivalent to one month’s basic pay, and the cash gift with the amount of P5,000. /mr

